Icelandic krónas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert ISK to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
2,048.53 pkr

1.000 ISK = 2.049 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Pakistani Rupee
1 ISK2.04853 PKR
5 ISK10.24265 PKR
10 ISK20.48530 PKR
20 ISK40.97060 PKR
50 ISK102.42650 PKR
100 ISK204.85300 PKR
250 ISK512.13250 PKR
500 ISK1,024.26500 PKR
1000 ISK2,048.53000 PKR
2000 ISK4,097.06000 PKR
5000 ISK10,242.65000 PKR
10000 ISK20,485.30000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 PKR0.48816 ISK
5 PKR2.44078 ISK
10 PKR4.88155 ISK
20 PKR9.76310 ISK
50 PKR24.40775 ISK
100 PKR48.81550 ISK
250 PKR122.03875 ISK
500 PKR244.07750 ISK
1000 PKR488.15500 ISK
2000 PKR976.31000 ISK
5000 PKR2,440.77500 ISK
10000 PKR4,881.55000 ISK