Icelandic krónas to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert ISK to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
166,152 sll

1.000 ISK = 166.2 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 ISK166.15200 SLL
5 ISK830.76000 SLL
10 ISK1,661.52000 SLL
20 ISK3,323.04000 SLL
50 ISK8,307.60000 SLL
100 ISK16,615.20000 SLL
250 ISK41,538.00000 SLL
500 ISK83,076.00000 SLL
1000 ISK166,152.00000 SLL
2000 ISK332,304.00000 SLL
5000 ISK830,760.00000 SLL
10000 ISK1,661,520.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Icelandic Króna
1 SLL0.00602 ISK
5 SLL0.03009 ISK
10 SLL0.06019 ISK
20 SLL0.12037 ISK
50 SLL0.30093 ISK
100 SLL0.60186 ISK
250 SLL1.50465 ISK
500 SLL3.00930 ISK
1000 SLL6.01859 ISK
2000 SLL12.03718 ISK
5000 SLL30.09295 ISK
10000 SLL60.18590 ISK