50 Sierra Leonean leones to Icelandic krónas

Convert SLL to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 sll
0.30 isk

1.00000 SLL = 0.00610 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Icelandic Króna
1 SLL0.00610 ISK
5 SLL0.03050 ISK
10 SLL0.06099 ISK
20 SLL0.12199 ISK
50 SLL0.30497 ISK
100 SLL0.60993 ISK
250 SLL1.52483 ISK
500 SLL3.04966 ISK
1000 SLL6.09932 ISK
2000 SLL12.19864 ISK
5000 SLL30.49660 ISK
10000 SLL60.99320 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 ISK163.95300 SLL
5 ISK819.76500 SLL
10 ISK1639.53000 SLL
20 ISK3279.06000 SLL
50 ISK8197.65000 SLL
100 ISK16395.30000 SLL
250 ISK40988.25000 SLL
500 ISK81976.50000 SLL
1000 ISK163953.00000 SLL
2000 ISK327906.00000 SLL
5000 ISK819765.00000 SLL
10000 ISK1639530.00000 SLL