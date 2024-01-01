Icelandic krónas to Armenian drams today

Convert ISK to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
2,924.11 amd

1.000 ISK = 2.924 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.520.7821.64518.721
1 EUR1.09211.4641.4731.6590.8541.79620.441
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1340.5841.22713.967
1 CAD0.7410.6790.99411.1270.581.21913.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Armenian Dram
1 ISK2.92411 AMD
5 ISK14.62055 AMD
10 ISK29.24110 AMD
20 ISK58.48220 AMD
50 ISK146.20550 AMD
100 ISK292.41100 AMD
250 ISK731.02750 AMD
500 ISK1,462.05500 AMD
1000 ISK2,924.11000 AMD
2000 ISK5,848.22000 AMD
5000 ISK14,620.55000 AMD
10000 ISK29,241.10000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Icelandic Króna
1 AMD0.34198 ISK
5 AMD1.70992 ISK
10 AMD3.41984 ISK
20 AMD6.83968 ISK
50 AMD17.09920 ISK
100 AMD34.19840 ISK
250 AMD85.49600 ISK
500 AMD170.99200 ISK
1000 AMD341.98400 ISK
2000 AMD683.96800 ISK
5000 AMD1,709.92000 ISK
10000 AMD3,419.84000 ISK