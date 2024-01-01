Icelandic krónas to Qatari rials today

Convert ISK to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
26.82 qar

1.000 ISK = 0.02682 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Qatari Rial
1 ISK0.02682 QAR
5 ISK0.13408 QAR
10 ISK0.26816 QAR
20 ISK0.53632 QAR
50 ISK1.34081 QAR
100 ISK2.68162 QAR
250 ISK6.70405 QAR
500 ISK13.40810 QAR
1000 ISK26.81620 QAR
2000 ISK53.63240 QAR
5000 ISK134.08100 QAR
10000 ISK268.16200 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Icelandic Króna
1 QAR37.29090 ISK
5 QAR186.45450 ISK
10 QAR372.90900 ISK
20 QAR745.81800 ISK
50 QAR1,864.54500 ISK
100 QAR3,729.09000 ISK
250 QAR9,322.72500 ISK
500 QAR18,645.45000 ISK
1000 QAR37,290.90000 ISK
2000 QAR74,581.80000 ISK
5000 QAR186,454.50000 ISK
10000 QAR372,909.00000 ISK