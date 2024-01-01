Icelandic krónas to Kenyan shillings today

1,000 isk
975 kes

1.000 ISK = 0.9752 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kenyan Shilling
1 ISK0.97518 KES
5 ISK4.87589 KES
10 ISK9.75177 KES
20 ISK19.50354 KES
50 ISK48.75885 KES
100 ISK97.51770 KES
250 ISK243.79425 KES
500 ISK487.58850 KES
1000 ISK975.17700 KES
2000 ISK1,950.35400 KES
5000 ISK4,875.88500 KES
10000 ISK9,751.77000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Icelandic Króna
1 KES1.02545 ISK
5 KES5.12725 ISK
10 KES10.25450 ISK
20 KES20.50900 ISK
50 KES51.27250 ISK
100 KES102.54500 ISK
250 KES256.36250 ISK
500 KES512.72500 ISK
1000 KES1,025.45000 ISK
2000 KES2,050.90000 ISK
5000 KES5,127.25000 ISK
10000 KES10,254.50000 ISK