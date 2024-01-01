Icelandic krónas to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert ISK to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
25.74 tmt

1.000 ISK = 0.02574 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3481.5180.7821.64418.713
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79620.437
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1330.5841.22713.967
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkmenistani Manat
1 ISK0.02574 TMT
5 ISK0.12869 TMT
10 ISK0.25738 TMT
20 ISK0.51476 TMT
50 ISK1.28691 TMT
100 ISK2.57381 TMT
250 ISK6.43453 TMT
500 ISK12.86905 TMT
1000 ISK25.73810 TMT
2000 ISK51.47620 TMT
5000 ISK128.69050 TMT
10000 ISK257.38100 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Icelandic Króna
1 TMT38.85290 ISK
5 TMT194.26450 ISK
10 TMT388.52900 ISK
20 TMT777.05800 ISK
50 TMT1,942.64500 ISK
100 TMT3,885.29000 ISK
250 TMT9,713.22500 ISK
500 TMT19,426.45000 ISK
1000 TMT38,852.90000 ISK
2000 TMT77,705.80000 ISK
5000 TMT194,264.50000 ISK
10000 TMT388,529.00000 ISK