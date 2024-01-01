Icelandic krónas to Rwandan francs today

Convert ISK to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
9,469 rwf

1.000 ISK = 9.469 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Rwandan Franc
1 ISK9.46871 RWF
5 ISK47.34355 RWF
10 ISK94.68710 RWF
20 ISK189.37420 RWF
50 ISK473.43550 RWF
100 ISK946.87100 RWF
250 ISK2,367.17750 RWF
500 ISK4,734.35500 RWF
1000 ISK9,468.71000 RWF
2000 ISK18,937.42000 RWF
5000 ISK47,343.55000 RWF
10000 ISK94,687.10000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 RWF0.10561 ISK
5 RWF0.52805 ISK
10 RWF1.05611 ISK
20 RWF2.11222 ISK
50 RWF5.28055 ISK
100 RWF10.56110 ISK
250 RWF26.40275 ISK
500 RWF52.80550 ISK
1000 RWF105.61100 ISK
2000 RWF211.22200 ISK
5000 RWF528.05500 ISK
10000 RWF1,056.11000 ISK