Icelandic krónas to Mexican pesos today

Convert ISK to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
122.65 mxn

1.000 ISK = 0.1226 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Wise

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.715
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79520.436
1 SGD0.7460.68411.0061.1340.5841.22713.968
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mexican Peso
1 ISK0.12265 MXN
5 ISK0.61323 MXN
10 ISK1.22645 MXN
20 ISK2.45290 MXN
50 ISK6.13225 MXN
100 ISK12.26450 MXN
250 ISK30.66125 MXN
500 ISK61.32250 MXN
1000 ISK122.64500 MXN
2000 ISK245.29000 MXN
5000 ISK613.22500 MXN
10000 ISK1,226.45000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 MXN8.15364 ISK
5 MXN40.76820 ISK
10 MXN81.53640 ISK
20 MXN163.07280 ISK
50 MXN407.68200 ISK
100 MXN815.36400 ISK
250 MXN2,038.41000 ISK
500 MXN4,076.82000 ISK
1000 MXN8,153.64000 ISK
2000 MXN16,307.28000 ISK
5000 MXN40,768.20000 ISK
10000 MXN81,536.40000 ISK