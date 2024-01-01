Icelandic krónas to Barbadian dollars today

Convert ISK to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
14.71 bbd

1.000 ISK = 0.01471 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.717
1 EUR1.09211.4641.4731.6590.8541.79620.442
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1330.5841.22713.965
1 CAD0.7410.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.876

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Barbadian Dollar
1 ISK0.01471 BBD
5 ISK0.07354 BBD
10 ISK0.14708 BBD
20 ISK0.29415 BBD
50 ISK0.73538 BBD
100 ISK1.47075 BBD
250 ISK3.67688 BBD
500 ISK7.35375 BBD
1000 ISK14.70750 BBD
2000 ISK29.41500 BBD
5000 ISK73.53750 BBD
10000 ISK147.07500 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BBD67.99250 ISK
5 BBD339.96250 ISK
10 BBD679.92500 ISK
20 BBD1,359.85000 ISK
50 BBD3,399.62500 ISK
100 BBD6,799.25000 ISK
250 BBD16,998.12500 ISK
500 BBD33,996.25000 ISK
1000 BBD67,992.50000 ISK
2000 BBD135,985.00000 ISK
5000 BBD339,962.50000 ISK
10000 BBD679,925.00000 ISK