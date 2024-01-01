Icelandic krónas to Malawian kwachas today

Convert ISK to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
12,371.20 mwk

1.000 ISK = 12.37 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.715
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79520.436
1 SGD0.7460.68411.0061.1340.5841.22713.968
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Malawian Kwacha
1 ISK12.37120 MWK
5 ISK61.85600 MWK
10 ISK123.71200 MWK
20 ISK247.42400 MWK
50 ISK618.56000 MWK
100 ISK1,237.12000 MWK
250 ISK3,092.80000 MWK
500 ISK6,185.60000 MWK
1000 ISK12,371.20000 MWK
2000 ISK24,742.40000 MWK
5000 ISK61,856.00000 MWK
10000 ISK123,712.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Icelandic Króna
1 MWK0.08083 ISK
5 MWK0.40416 ISK
10 MWK0.80833 ISK
20 MWK1.61665 ISK
50 MWK4.04163 ISK
100 MWK8.08326 ISK
250 MWK20.20815 ISK
500 MWK40.41630 ISK
1000 MWK80.83260 ISK
2000 MWK161.66520 ISK
5000 MWK404.16300 ISK
10000 MWK808.32600 ISK