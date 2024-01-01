Icelandic krónas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert ISK to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
34.84 myr

1.000 ISK = 0.03484 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7621.4731.6580.96818.217
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2361.7241.9411.13321.323
1 USD0.9160.782183.1081.3491.5180.88716.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ISK0.03484 MYR
5 ISK0.17419 MYR
10 ISK0.34839 MYR
20 ISK0.69677 MYR
50 ISK1.74193 MYR
100 ISK3.48386 MYR
250 ISK8.70965 MYR
500 ISK17.41930 MYR
1000 ISK34.83860 MYR
2000 ISK69.67720 MYR
5000 ISK174.19300 MYR
10000 ISK348.38600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Icelandic Króna
1 MYR28.70380 ISK
5 MYR143.51900 ISK
10 MYR287.03800 ISK
20 MYR574.07600 ISK
50 MYR1,435.19000 ISK
100 MYR2,870.38000 ISK
250 MYR7,175.95000 ISK
500 MYR14,351.90000 ISK
1000 MYR28,703.80000 ISK
2000 MYR57,407.60000 ISK
5000 MYR143,519.00000 ISK
10000 MYR287,038.00000 ISK