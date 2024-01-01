Icelandic krónas to Bermudan dollars today

Convert ISK to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
7.35 bmd

1.000 ISK = 0.007354 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bermudan Dollar
1 ISK0.00735 BMD
5 ISK0.03677 BMD
10 ISK0.07354 BMD
20 ISK0.14708 BMD
50 ISK0.36770 BMD
100 ISK0.73540 BMD
250 ISK1.83851 BMD
500 ISK3.67701 BMD
1000 ISK7.35402 BMD
2000 ISK14.70804 BMD
5000 ISK36.77010 BMD
10000 ISK73.54020 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BMD135.98000 ISK
5 BMD679.90000 ISK
10 BMD1,359.80000 ISK
20 BMD2,719.60000 ISK
50 BMD6,799.00000 ISK
100 BMD13,598.00000 ISK
250 BMD33,995.00000 ISK
500 BMD67,990.00000 ISK
1000 BMD135,980.00000 ISK
2000 BMD271,960.00000 ISK
5000 BMD679,900.00000 ISK
10000 BMD1,359,800.00000 ISK