Icelandic krónas to Swedish kronor today

Convert ISK to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
76.41 sek

1.000 ISK = 0.07642 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swedish Krona
1 ISK0.07642 SEK
5 ISK0.38208 SEK
10 ISK0.76415 SEK
20 ISK1.52830 SEK
50 ISK3.82075 SEK
100 ISK7.64150 SEK
250 ISK19.10375 SEK
500 ISK38.20750 SEK
1000 ISK76.41500 SEK
2000 ISK152.83000 SEK
5000 ISK382.07500 SEK
10000 ISK764.15000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Icelandic Króna
1 SEK13.08640 ISK
5 SEK65.43200 ISK
10 SEK130.86400 ISK
20 SEK261.72800 ISK
50 SEK654.32000 ISK
100 SEK1,308.64000 ISK
250 SEK3,271.60000 ISK
500 SEK6,543.20000 ISK
1000 SEK13,086.40000 ISK
2000 SEK26,172.80000 ISK
5000 SEK65,432.00000 ISK
10000 SEK130,864.00000 ISK