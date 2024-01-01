Icelandic krónas to Samoan talas today

Convert ISK to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
19.96 wst

1.000 ISK = 0.01996 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Samoan Tala
1 ISK0.01996 WST
5 ISK0.09978 WST
10 ISK0.19956 WST
20 ISK0.39912 WST
50 ISK0.99780 WST
100 ISK1.99559 WST
250 ISK4.98898 WST
500 ISK9.97795 WST
1000 ISK19.95590 WST
2000 ISK39.91180 WST
5000 ISK99.77950 WST
10000 ISK199.55900 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Icelandic Króna
1 WST50.11050 ISK
5 WST250.55250 ISK
10 WST501.10500 ISK
20 WST1,002.21000 ISK
50 WST2,505.52500 ISK
100 WST5,011.05000 ISK
250 WST12,527.62500 ISK
500 WST25,055.25000 ISK
1000 WST50,110.50000 ISK
2000 WST100,221.00000 ISK
5000 WST250,552.50000 ISK
10000 WST501,105.00000 ISK