Icelandic krónas to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert ISK to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
285.73 uah

1.000 ISK = 0.2857 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ISK0.28573 UAH
5 ISK1.42863 UAH
10 ISK2.85725 UAH
20 ISK5.71450 UAH
50 ISK14.28625 UAH
100 ISK28.57250 UAH
250 ISK71.43125 UAH
500 ISK142.86250 UAH
1000 ISK285.72500 UAH
2000 ISK571.45000 UAH
5000 ISK1,428.62500 UAH
10000 ISK2,857.25000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Icelandic Króna
1 UAH3.49987 ISK
5 UAH17.49935 ISK
10 UAH34.99870 ISK
20 UAH69.99740 ISK
50 UAH174.99350 ISK
100 UAH349.98700 ISK
250 UAH874.96750 ISK
500 UAH1,749.93500 ISK
1000 UAH3,499.87000 ISK
2000 UAH6,999.74000 ISK
5000 UAH17,499.35000 ISK
10000 UAH34,998.70000 ISK