Icelandic krónas to Macedonian denars today

Convert ISK to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
414.92 mkd

1.000 ISK = 0.4149 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Macedonian Denar
1 ISK0.41492 MKD
5 ISK2.07459 MKD
10 ISK4.14917 MKD
20 ISK8.29834 MKD
50 ISK20.74585 MKD
100 ISK41.49170 MKD
250 ISK103.72925 MKD
500 ISK207.45850 MKD
1000 ISK414.91700 MKD
2000 ISK829.83400 MKD
5000 ISK2,074.58500 MKD
10000 ISK4,149.17000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Icelandic Króna
1 MKD2.41012 ISK
5 MKD12.05060 ISK
10 MKD24.10120 ISK
20 MKD48.20240 ISK
50 MKD120.50600 ISK
100 MKD241.01200 ISK
250 MKD602.53000 ISK
500 MKD1,205.06000 ISK
1000 MKD2,410.12000 ISK
2000 MKD4,820.24000 ISK
5000 MKD12,050.60000 ISK
10000 MKD24,101.20000 ISK