Icelandic krónas to Philippine pesos today

Convert ISK to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
412.20 php

1.000 ISK = 0.4122 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7451.4721.6580.96818.207
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2191.7241.9411.13421.312
1 USD0.9160.782183.1041.3481.5190.88716.674
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Philippine Peso
1 ISK0.41220 PHP
5 ISK2.06100 PHP
10 ISK4.12201 PHP
20 ISK8.24402 PHP
50 ISK20.61005 PHP
100 ISK41.22010 PHP
250 ISK103.05025 PHP
500 ISK206.10050 PHP
1000 ISK412.20100 PHP
2000 ISK824.40200 PHP
5000 ISK2,061.00500 PHP
10000 ISK4,122.01000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 PHP2.42600 ISK
5 PHP12.13000 ISK
10 PHP24.26000 ISK
20 PHP48.52000 ISK
50 PHP121.30000 ISK
100 PHP242.60000 ISK
250 PHP606.50000 ISK
500 PHP1,213.00000 ISK
1000 PHP2,426.00000 ISK
2000 PHP4,852.00000 ISK
5000 PHP12,130.00000 ISK
10000 PHP24,260.00000 ISK