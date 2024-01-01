Icelandic krónas to Botswanan pulas today

Convert ISK to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
100.60 bwp

1.000 ISK = 0.1006 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Loading

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Botswanan Pula
1 ISK0.10060 BWP
5 ISK0.50301 BWP
10 ISK1.00602 BWP
20 ISK2.01204 BWP
50 ISK5.03010 BWP
100 ISK10.06020 BWP
250 ISK25.15050 BWP
500 ISK50.30100 BWP
1000 ISK100.60200 BWP
2000 ISK201.20400 BWP
5000 ISK503.01000 BWP
10000 ISK1,006.02000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Icelandic Króna
1 BWP9.94014 ISK
5 BWP49.70070 ISK
10 BWP99.40140 ISK
20 BWP198.80280 ISK
50 BWP497.00700 ISK
100 BWP994.01400 ISK
250 BWP2,485.03500 ISK
500 BWP4,970.07000 ISK
1000 BWP9,940.14000 ISK
2000 BWP19,880.28000 ISK
5000 BWP49,700.70000 ISK
10000 BWP99,401.40000 ISK