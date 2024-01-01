Icelandic krónas to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert ISK to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
293.02 mru

1.000 ISK = 0.2930 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ISK0.29302 MRU
5 ISK1.46512 MRU
10 ISK2.93023 MRU
20 ISK5.86046 MRU
50 ISK14.65115 MRU
100 ISK29.30230 MRU
250 ISK73.25575 MRU
500 ISK146.51150 MRU
1000 ISK293.02300 MRU
2000 ISK586.04600 MRU
5000 ISK1,465.11500 MRU
10000 ISK2,930.23000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Icelandic Króna
1 MRU3.41270 ISK
5 MRU17.06350 ISK
10 MRU34.12700 ISK
20 MRU68.25400 ISK
50 MRU170.63500 ISK
100 MRU341.27000 ISK
250 MRU853.17500 ISK
500 MRU1,706.35000 ISK
1000 MRU3,412.70000 ISK
2000 MRU6,825.40000 ISK
5000 MRU17,063.50000 ISK
10000 MRU34,127.00000 ISK