2000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Icelandic krónas

Convert MRU to ISK at the real exchange rate

2,000 mru
7,001.50 isk

1.00000 MRU = 3.50075 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Icelandic Króna
1 MRU3.50075 ISK
5 MRU17.50375 ISK
10 MRU35.00750 ISK
20 MRU70.01500 ISK
50 MRU175.03750 ISK
100 MRU350.07500 ISK
250 MRU875.18750 ISK
500 MRU1750.37500 ISK
1000 MRU3500.75000 ISK
2000 MRU7001.50000 ISK
5000 MRU17503.75000 ISK
10000 MRU35007.50000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ISK0.28565 MRU
5 ISK1.42826 MRU
10 ISK2.85653 MRU
20 ISK5.71306 MRU
50 ISK14.28265 MRU
100 ISK28.56530 MRU
250 ISK71.41325 MRU
500 ISK142.82650 MRU
1000 ISK285.65300 MRU
2000 ISK571.30600 MRU
5000 ISK1428.26500 MRU
10000 ISK2856.53000 MRU