Mauritanian ouguiya to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Icelandic krónas is currently 3.504 today, reflecting a 0.161% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 1.539% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 3.512 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3.445 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.411% decrease in value.