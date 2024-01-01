Icelandic krónas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert ISK to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
182,258 vnd

1.000 ISK = 182.3 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64518.715
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6590.8541.79620.438
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0071.1340.5841.22813.969
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.2213.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Vietnamese Dong
1 ISK182.25800 VND
5 ISK911.29000 VND
10 ISK1,822.58000 VND
20 ISK3,645.16000 VND
50 ISK9,112.90000 VND
100 ISK18,225.80000 VND
250 ISK45,564.50000 VND
500 ISK91,129.00000 VND
1000 ISK182,258.00000 VND
2000 ISK364,516.00000 VND
5000 ISK911,290.00000 VND
10000 ISK1,822,580.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Icelandic Króna
1 VND0.00549 ISK
5 VND0.02743 ISK
10 VND0.05487 ISK
20 VND0.10973 ISK
50 VND0.27434 ISK
100 VND0.54867 ISK
250 VND1.37168 ISK
500 VND2.74336 ISK
1000 VND5.48672 ISK
2000 VND10.97344 ISK
5000 VND27.43360 ISK
10000 VND54.86720 ISK