Icelandic krónas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert ISK to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
182,849 vnd

kr1.000 ISK = ₫182.8 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High185.6630185.6630
Low181.4200181.4200
Average184.1165183.7200
Change-0.87%0.57%
1 ISK to VND stats

The performance of ISK to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 185.6630 and a 30 day low of 181.4200. This means the 30 day average was 184.1165. The change for ISK to VND was -0.87.

The performance of ISK to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 185.6630 and a 90 day low of 181.4200. This means the 90 day average was 183.7200. The change for ISK to VND was 0.57.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Vietnamese Dong
1 ISK182.84900 VND
5 ISK914.24500 VND
10 ISK1,828.49000 VND
20 ISK3,656.98000 VND
50 ISK9,142.45000 VND
100 ISK18,284.90000 VND
250 ISK45,712.25000 VND
500 ISK91,424.50000 VND
1000 ISK182,849.00000 VND
2000 ISK365,698.00000 VND
5000 ISK914,245.00000 VND
10000 ISK1,828,490.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Icelandic Króna
1000 VND5.46900 ISK
2000 VND10.93800 ISK
5000 VND27.34500 ISK
10000 VND54.69000 ISK
20000 VND109.38000 ISK
50000 VND273.45000 ISK
100000 VND546.90000 ISK
200000 VND1,093.80000 ISK
500000 VND2,734.50000 ISK
1000000 VND5,469.00000 ISK
2000000 VND10,938.00000 ISK
5000000 VND27,345.00000 ISK