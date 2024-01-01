Icelandic krónas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert ISK to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
2,235.80 lkr

1.000 ISK = 2.236 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ISK2.23580 LKR
5 ISK11.17900 LKR
10 ISK22.35800 LKR
20 ISK44.71600 LKR
50 ISK111.79000 LKR
100 ISK223.58000 LKR
250 ISK558.95000 LKR
500 ISK1,117.90000 LKR
1000 ISK2,235.80000 LKR
2000 ISK4,471.60000 LKR
5000 ISK11,179.00000 LKR
10000 ISK22,358.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 LKR0.44727 ISK
5 LKR2.23634 ISK
10 LKR4.47268 ISK
20 LKR8.94536 ISK
50 LKR22.36340 ISK
100 LKR44.72680 ISK
250 LKR111.81700 ISK
500 LKR223.63400 ISK
1000 LKR447.26800 ISK
2000 LKR894.53600 ISK
5000 LKR2,236.34000 ISK
10000 LKR4,472.68000 ISK