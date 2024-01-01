Icelandic krónas to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert ISK to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
17.00 top

1.000 ISK = 0.01700 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ISK0.01700 TOP
5 ISK0.08502 TOP
10 ISK0.17005 TOP
20 ISK0.34010 TOP
50 ISK0.85025 TOP
100 ISK1.70049 TOP
250 ISK4.25123 TOP
500 ISK8.50245 TOP
1000 ISK17.00490 TOP
2000 ISK34.00980 TOP
5000 ISK85.02450 TOP
10000 ISK170.04900 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Icelandic Króna
1 TOP58.80670 ISK
5 TOP294.03350 ISK
10 TOP588.06700 ISK
20 TOP1,176.13400 ISK
50 TOP2,940.33500 ISK
100 TOP5,880.67000 ISK
250 TOP14,701.67500 ISK
500 TOP29,403.35000 ISK
1000 TOP58,806.70000 ISK
2000 TOP117,613.40000 ISK
5000 TOP294,033.50000 ISK
10000 TOP588,067.00000 ISK