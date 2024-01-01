Icelandic krónas to Swiss francs today

Convert ISK to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
6.52 chf

1.000 ISK = 0.006518 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swiss Franc
1 ISK0.00652 CHF
5 ISK0.03259 CHF
10 ISK0.06518 CHF
20 ISK0.13036 CHF
50 ISK0.32589 CHF
100 ISK0.65179 CHF
250 ISK1.62947 CHF
500 ISK3.25894 CHF
1000 ISK6.51787 CHF
2000 ISK13.03574 CHF
5000 ISK32.58935 CHF
10000 ISK65.17870 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 CHF153.42400 ISK
5 CHF767.12000 ISK
10 CHF1,534.24000 ISK
20 CHF3,068.48000 ISK
50 CHF7,671.20000 ISK
100 CHF15,342.40000 ISK
250 CHF38,356.00000 ISK
500 CHF76,712.00000 ISK
1000 CHF153,424.00000 ISK
2000 CHF306,848.00000 ISK
5000 CHF767,120.00000 ISK
10000 CHF1,534,240.00000 ISK