10 Swiss francs to Icelandic krónas

Convert CHF to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 chf
1,599.06 isk

1.00000 CHF = 159.90600 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.090590.85281.492131.663870.9624518.7497
1 GBP1.1467911.2506104.1911.71121.908151.1037321.5024
1 USD0.9170.799616183.3131.36831.525790.8825517.1937
1 INR0.01100680.009597740.012002910.01642360.01831390.01059320.206375

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 CHF159.90600 ISK
5 CHF799.53000 ISK
10 CHF1599.06000 ISK
20 CHF3198.12000 ISK
50 CHF7995.30000 ISK
100 CHF15990.60000 ISK
250 CHF39976.50000 ISK
500 CHF79953.00000 ISK
1000 CHF159906.00000 ISK
2000 CHF319812.00000 ISK
5000 CHF799530.00000 ISK
10000 CHF1599060.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swiss Franc
1 ISK0.00625 CHF
5 ISK0.03127 CHF
10 ISK0.06254 CHF
20 ISK0.12507 CHF
50 ISK0.31268 CHF
100 ISK0.62537 CHF
250 ISK1.56342 CHF
500 ISK3.12684 CHF
1000 ISK6.25368 CHF
2000 ISK12.50736 CHF
5000 ISK31.26840 CHF
10000 ISK62.53680 CHF