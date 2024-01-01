Icelandic Króna (ISK)
Currency name
Icelandic Króna
Currency symbol
kr
ISK exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|SGD
|CAD
|AUD
|GBP
|NZD
|ZAR
|From ISK
|0.00725
|0.00665
|0.00962
|0.01006
|0.01113
|0.00566
|0.01217
|0.13257
|To ISK
|137.92500
|150.48300
|103.96500
|99.42330
|89.80990
|176.61300
|82.17570
|7.54294
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.