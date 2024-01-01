Icelandic krónas to Guinean francs today

Convert ISK to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
62,241 gnf

kr1.000 ISK = GFr62.24 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.991762.9917
Low62.005561.4387
Average62.491562.1721
Change-0.32%1.02%
1 ISK to GNF stats

The performance of ISK to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.9917 and a 30 day low of 62.0055. This means the 30 day average was 62.4915. The change for ISK to GNF was -0.32.

The performance of ISK to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.9917 and a 90 day low of 61.4387. This means the 90 day average was 62.1721. The change for ISK to GNF was 1.02.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guinean Franc
1 ISK62.24120 GNF
5 ISK311.20600 GNF
10 ISK622.41200 GNF
20 ISK1,244.82400 GNF
50 ISK3,112.06000 GNF
100 ISK6,224.12000 GNF
250 ISK15,560.30000 GNF
500 ISK31,120.60000 GNF
1000 ISK62,241.20000 GNF
2000 ISK124,482.40000 GNF
5000 ISK311,206.00000 GNF
10000 ISK622,412.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 GNF0.01607 ISK
5 GNF0.08033 ISK
10 GNF0.16067 ISK
20 GNF0.32133 ISK
50 GNF0.80333 ISK
100 GNF1.60665 ISK
250 GNF4.01663 ISK
500 GNF8.03325 ISK
1000 GNF16.06650 ISK
2000 GNF32.13300 ISK
5000 GNF80.33250 ISK
10000 GNF160.66500 ISK