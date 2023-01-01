10 Guinean francs to Icelandic krónas

Convert GNF to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 gnf
0.16 isk

1.00000 GNF = 0.01630 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:32 UTC
GNF to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 GNF0.01630 ISK
5 GNF0.08148 ISK
10 GNF0.16296 ISK
20 GNF0.32593 ISK
50 GNF0.81481 ISK
100 GNF1.62963 ISK
250 GNF4.07407 ISK
500 GNF8.14815 ISK
1000 GNF16.29630 ISK
2000 GNF32.59260 ISK
5000 GNF81.48150 ISK
10000 GNF162.96300 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guinean Franc
1 ISK61.36360 GNF
5 ISK306.81800 GNF
10 ISK613.63600 GNF
20 ISK1227.27200 GNF
50 ISK3068.18000 GNF
100 ISK6136.36000 GNF
250 ISK15340.90000 GNF
500 ISK30681.80000 GNF
1000 ISK61363.60000 GNF
2000 ISK122727.20000 GNF
5000 ISK306818.00000 GNF
10000 ISK613636.00000 GNF