Icelandic krónas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert ISK to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
108.39 ghs

kr1.000 ISK = GH¢0.1084 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10840.1084
Low0.10630.0961
Average0.10730.1035
Change1.95%12.83%
View full history

1 ISK to GHS stats

The performance of ISK to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1084 and a 30 day low of 0.1063. This means the 30 day average was 0.1073. The change for ISK to GHS was 1.95.

The performance of ISK to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1084 and a 90 day low of 0.0961. This means the 90 day average was 0.1035. The change for ISK to GHS was 12.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ISK0.10839 GHS
5 ISK0.54196 GHS
10 ISK1.08392 GHS
20 ISK2.16784 GHS
50 ISK5.41960 GHS
100 ISK10.83920 GHS
250 ISK27.09800 GHS
500 ISK54.19600 GHS
1000 ISK108.39200 GHS
2000 ISK216.78400 GHS
5000 ISK541.96000 GHS
10000 ISK1,083.92000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Icelandic Króna
1 GHS9.22575 ISK
5 GHS46.12875 ISK
10 GHS92.25750 ISK
20 GHS184.51500 ISK
50 GHS461.28750 ISK
100 GHS922.57500 ISK
250 GHS2,306.43750 ISK
500 GHS4,612.87500 ISK
1000 GHS9,225.75000 ISK
2000 GHS18,451.50000 ISK
5000 GHS46,128.75000 ISK
10000 GHS92,257.50000 ISK