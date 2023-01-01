10 Ghanaian cedis to Icelandic krónas

Convert GHS to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
124.27 isk

1.00000 GHS = 12.42690 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GHS to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046787.12631.433721.650040.9617518.5411
1GBP1.153811.2075100.5111.653971.903521.1096721.3895
1USD0.95540.828157183.2391.369751.576420.91917.7139
1INR0.01147760.009949150.012013610.01645560.01893840.01104050.212808

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Icelandic Króna
1 GHS12.42690 ISK
5 GHS62.13450 ISK
10 GHS124.26900 ISK
20 GHS248.53800 ISK
50 GHS621.34500 ISK
100 GHS1242.69000 ISK
250 GHS3106.72500 ISK
500 GHS6213.45000 ISK
1000 GHS12426.90000 ISK
2000 GHS24853.80000 ISK
5000 GHS62134.50000 ISK
10000 GHS124269.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ISK0.08047 GHS
5 ISK0.40235 GHS
10 ISK0.80471 GHS
20 ISK1.60942 GHS
50 ISK4.02354 GHS
100 ISK8.04708 GHS
250 ISK20.11770 GHS
500 ISK40.23540 GHS
1000 ISK80.47080 GHS
2000 ISK160.94160 GHS
5000 ISK402.35400 GHS
10000 ISK804.70800 GHS