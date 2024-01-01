Icelandic krónas to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert ISK to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
117,455 idr

kr1.000 ISK = Rp117.5 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High118.1410118.4600
Low116.8360114.7180
Average117.8142117.2037
Change-0.57%2.32%
View full history

1 ISK to IDR stats

The performance of ISK to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.1410 and a 30 day low of 116.8360. This means the 30 day average was 117.8142. The change for ISK to IDR was -0.57.

The performance of ISK to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.4600 and a 90 day low of 114.7180. This means the 90 day average was 117.2037. The change for ISK to IDR was 2.32.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ISK117.45500 IDR
5 ISK587.27500 IDR
10 ISK1,174.55000 IDR
20 ISK2,349.10000 IDR
50 ISK5,872.75000 IDR
100 ISK11,745.50000 IDR
250 ISK29,363.75000 IDR
500 ISK58,727.50000 IDR
1000 ISK117,455.00000 IDR
2000 ISK234,910.00000 IDR
5000 ISK587,275.00000 IDR
10000 ISK1,174,550.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Icelandic Króna
1 IDR0.00851 ISK
5 IDR0.04257 ISK
10 IDR0.08514 ISK
20 IDR0.17028 ISK
50 IDR0.42569 ISK
100 IDR0.85139 ISK
250 IDR2.12847 ISK
500 IDR4.25695 ISK
1000 IDR8.51389 ISK
2000 IDR17.02778 ISK
5000 IDR42.56945 ISK
10000 IDR85.13890 ISK