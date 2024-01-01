Icelandic krónas to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert ISK to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
115,573 idr

1.000 ISK = 115.6 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7571.4731.6590.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2391.7241.9421.13321.332
1 USD0.9160.782183.11.3491.5190.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ISK115.57300 IDR
5 ISK577.86500 IDR
10 ISK1,155.73000 IDR
20 ISK2,311.46000 IDR
50 ISK5,778.65000 IDR
100 ISK11,557.30000 IDR
250 ISK28,893.25000 IDR
500 ISK57,786.50000 IDR
1000 ISK115,573.00000 IDR
2000 ISK231,146.00000 IDR
5000 ISK577,865.00000 IDR
10000 ISK1,155,730.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Icelandic Króna
1 IDR0.00865 ISK
5 IDR0.04326 ISK
10 IDR0.08653 ISK
20 IDR0.17305 ISK
50 IDR0.43263 ISK
100 IDR0.86526 ISK
250 IDR2.16314 ISK
500 IDR4.32628 ISK
1000 IDR8.65256 ISK
2000 IDR17.30512 ISK
5000 IDR43.26280 ISK
10000 IDR86.52560 ISK