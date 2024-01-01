Icelandic krónas to Bulgarian levs today

Convert ISK to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
13.00 bgn

kr1.000 ISK = лв0.01300 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01310.0132
Low0.01300.0130
Average0.01310.0131
Change-0.78%-0.31%
1 ISK to BGN stats

The performance of ISK to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0131 and a 30 day low of 0.0130. This means the 30 day average was 0.0131. The change for ISK to BGN was -0.78.

The performance of ISK to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0132 and a 90 day low of 0.0130. This means the 90 day average was 0.0131. The change for ISK to BGN was -0.31.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bulgarian Lev
1 ISK0.01300 BGN
5 ISK0.06498 BGN
10 ISK0.12995 BGN
20 ISK0.25990 BGN
50 ISK0.64976 BGN
100 ISK1.29951 BGN
250 ISK3.24878 BGN
500 ISK6.49755 BGN
1000 ISK12.99510 BGN
2000 ISK25.99020 BGN
5000 ISK64.97550 BGN
10000 ISK129.95100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Icelandic Króna
1 BGN76.95200 ISK
5 BGN384.76000 ISK
10 BGN769.52000 ISK
20 BGN1,539.04000 ISK
50 BGN3,847.60000 ISK
100 BGN7,695.20000 ISK
250 BGN19,238.00000 ISK
500 BGN38,476.00000 ISK
1000 BGN76,952.00000 ISK
2000 BGN153,904.00000 ISK
5000 BGN384,760.00000 ISK
10000 BGN769,520.00000 ISK