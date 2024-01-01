Icelandic krónas to Bulgarian levs today

Convert ISK to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
13.17 bgn

1.000 ISK = 0.01317 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bulgarian Lev
1 ISK0.01317 BGN
5 ISK0.06586 BGN
10 ISK0.13171 BGN
20 ISK0.26343 BGN
50 ISK0.65857 BGN
100 ISK1.31714 BGN
250 ISK3.29285 BGN
500 ISK6.58570 BGN
1000 ISK13.17140 BGN
2000 ISK26.34280 BGN
5000 ISK65.85700 BGN
10000 ISK131.71400 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Icelandic Króna
1 BGN75.92190 ISK
5 BGN379.60950 ISK
10 BGN759.21900 ISK
20 BGN1,518.43800 ISK
50 BGN3,796.09500 ISK
100 BGN7,592.19000 ISK
250 BGN18,980.47500 ISK
500 BGN37,960.95000 ISK
1000 BGN75,921.90000 ISK
2000 BGN151,843.80000 ISK
5000 BGN379,609.50000 ISK
10000 BGN759,219.00000 ISK