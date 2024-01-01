5 Bulgarian levs to Icelandic krónas

Convert BGN to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
386.31 isk

лв1.000 BGN = kr77.26 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BGN to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High77.261477.2614
Low76.220375.8607
Average76.605276.4934
Change1.37%0.54%
View full history

1 BGN to ISK stats

The performance of BGN to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 77.2614 and a 30 day low of 76.2203. This means the 30 day average was 76.6052. The change for BGN to ISK was 1.37.

The performance of BGN to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 77.2614 and a 90 day low of 75.8607. This means the 90 day average was 76.4934. The change for BGN to ISK was 0.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Icelandic Króna
1 BGN77.26140 ISK
5 BGN386.30700 ISK
10 BGN772.61400 ISK
20 BGN1,545.22800 ISK
50 BGN3,863.07000 ISK
100 BGN7,726.14000 ISK
250 BGN19,315.35000 ISK
500 BGN38,630.70000 ISK
1000 BGN77,261.40000 ISK
2000 BGN154,522.80000 ISK
5000 BGN386,307.00000 ISK
10000 BGN772,614.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bulgarian Lev
1 ISK0.01294 BGN
5 ISK0.06472 BGN
10 ISK0.12943 BGN
20 ISK0.25886 BGN
50 ISK0.64716 BGN
100 ISK1.29431 BGN
250 ISK3.23578 BGN
500 ISK6.47155 BGN
1000 ISK12.94310 BGN
2000 ISK25.88620 BGN
5000 ISK64.71550 BGN
10000 ISK129.43100 BGN