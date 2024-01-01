Icelandic krónas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert ISK to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
607.00 btn

kr1.000 ISK = Nu.0.6070 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.61150.6115
Low0.60250.5968
Average0.60730.6034
Change0.20%1.51%
View full history

1 ISK to BTN stats

The performance of ISK to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6115 and a 30 day low of 0.6025. This means the 30 day average was 0.6073. The change for ISK to BTN was 0.20.

The performance of ISK to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6115 and a 90 day low of 0.5968. This means the 90 day average was 0.6034. The change for ISK to BTN was 1.51.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ISK0.60700 BTN
5 ISK3.03499 BTN
10 ISK6.06997 BTN
20 ISK12.13994 BTN
50 ISK30.34985 BTN
100 ISK60.69970 BTN
250 ISK151.74925 BTN
500 ISK303.49850 BTN
1000 ISK606.99700 BTN
2000 ISK1,213.99400 BTN
5000 ISK3,034.98500 BTN
10000 ISK6,069.97000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Icelandic Króna
1 BTN1.64746 ISK
5 BTN8.23730 ISK
10 BTN16.47460 ISK
20 BTN32.94920 ISK
50 BTN82.37300 ISK
100 BTN164.74600 ISK
250 BTN411.86500 ISK
500 BTN823.73000 ISK
1000 BTN1,647.46000 ISK
2000 BTN3,294.92000 ISK
5000 BTN8,237.30000 ISK
10000 BTN16,474.60000 ISK