1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Icelandic krónas

Convert BTN to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 btn
1.70 isk

1.000 BTN = 1.697 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
Wise

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Icelandic Króna
1 BTN1.69724 ISK
5 BTN8.48620 ISK
10 BTN16.97240 ISK
20 BTN33.94480 ISK
50 BTN84.86200 ISK
100 BTN169.72400 ISK
250 BTN424.31000 ISK
500 BTN848.62000 ISK
1000 BTN1,697.24000 ISK
2000 BTN3,394.48000 ISK
5000 BTN8,486.20000 ISK
10000 BTN16,972.40000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ISK0.58919 BTN
5 ISK2.94596 BTN
10 ISK5.89191 BTN
20 ISK11.78382 BTN
50 ISK29.45955 BTN
100 ISK58.91910 BTN
250 ISK147.29775 BTN
500 ISK294.59550 BTN
1000 ISK589.19100 BTN
2000 ISK1,178.38200 BTN
5000 ISK2,945.95500 BTN
10000 ISK5,891.91000 BTN