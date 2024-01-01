Icelandic krónas to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert ISK to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
91,279.30 uzs

kr1.000 ISK = so'm91.28 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High92.324892.3560
Low90.428690.3504
Average91.543091.3335
Change-0.20%0.54%
1 ISK to UZS stats

The performance of ISK to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 92.3248 and a 30 day low of 90.4286. This means the 30 day average was 91.5430. The change for ISK to UZS was -0.20.

The performance of ISK to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 92.3560 and a 90 day low of 90.3504. This means the 90 day average was 91.3335. The change for ISK to UZS was 0.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Uzbekistan Som
1 ISK91.27930 UZS
5 ISK456.39650 UZS
10 ISK912.79300 UZS
20 ISK1,825.58600 UZS
50 ISK4,563.96500 UZS
100 ISK9,127.93000 UZS
250 ISK22,819.82500 UZS
500 ISK45,639.65000 UZS
1000 ISK91,279.30000 UZS
2000 ISK182,558.60000 UZS
5000 ISK456,396.50000 UZS
10000 ISK912,793.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Icelandic Króna
1 UZS0.01096 ISK
5 UZS0.05478 ISK
10 UZS0.10955 ISK
20 UZS0.21911 ISK
50 UZS0.54777 ISK
100 UZS1.09554 ISK
250 UZS2.73885 ISK
500 UZS5.47770 ISK
1000 UZS10.95540 ISK
2000 UZS21.91080 ISK
5000 UZS54.77700 ISK
10000 UZS109.55400 ISK