250 Icelandic krónas to Uzbekistan soms
Convert ISK to UZS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 ISK to UZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|92.3248
|92.3560
|Low
|90.4286
|90.3504
|Average
|91.5430
|91.3335
|Change
|-0.20%
|0.54%
|View full history
1 ISK to UZS stats
The performance of ISK to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 92.3248 and a 30 day low of 90.4286. This means the 30 day average was 91.5430. The change for ISK to UZS was -0.20.
The performance of ISK to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 92.3560 and a 90 day low of 90.3504. This means the 90 day average was 91.3335. The change for ISK to UZS was 0.54.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Uzbekistan soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Uzbekistan Som
|1 ISK
|91.27930 UZS
|5 ISK
|456.39650 UZS
|10 ISK
|912.79300 UZS
|20 ISK
|1,825.58600 UZS
|50 ISK
|4,563.96500 UZS
|100 ISK
|9,127.93000 UZS
|250 ISK
|22,819.82500 UZS
|500 ISK
|45,639.65000 UZS
|1000 ISK
|91,279.30000 UZS
|2000 ISK
|182,558.60000 UZS
|5000 ISK
|456,396.50000 UZS
|10000 ISK
|912,793.00000 UZS