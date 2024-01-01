Icelandic krónas to Uzbekistan soms today

1,000 isk
92,400.50 uzs

1.000 ISK = 92.40 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Uzbekistan Som
1 ISK92.40050 UZS
5 ISK462.00250 UZS
10 ISK924.00500 UZS
20 ISK1,848.01000 UZS
50 ISK4,620.02500 UZS
100 ISK9,240.05000 UZS
250 ISK23,100.12500 UZS
500 ISK46,200.25000 UZS
1000 ISK92,400.50000 UZS
2000 ISK184,801.00000 UZS
5000 ISK462,002.50000 UZS
10000 ISK924,005.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Icelandic Króna
1 UZS0.01082 ISK
5 UZS0.05411 ISK
10 UZS0.10822 ISK
20 UZS0.21645 ISK
50 UZS0.54112 ISK
100 UZS1.08224 ISK
250 UZS2.70560 ISK
500 UZS5.41120 ISK
1000 UZS10.82240 ISK
2000 UZS21.64480 ISK
5000 UZS54.11200 ISK
10000 UZS108.22400 ISK