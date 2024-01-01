Hungarian forints to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert HUF to UZS at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
347,504 uzs

1.000 HUF = 34.75 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9170.7831.351.3418.69683.0991.521
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4721.46120.39190.6321.659
1 GBP1.2771.17111.7241.71123.877106.1261.943
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99213.85161.5621.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Uzbekistan Som
2000 HUF69,500.80000 UZS
5000 HUF173,752.00000 UZS
10000 HUF347,504.00000 UZS
15000 HUF521,256.00000 UZS
20000 HUF695,008.00000 UZS
30000 HUF1,042,512.00000 UZS
40000 HUF1,390,016.00000 UZS
50000 HUF1,737,520.00000 UZS
60000 HUF2,085,024.00000 UZS
100000 HUF3,475,040.00000 UZS
150000 HUF5,212,560.00000 UZS
200000 HUF6,950,080.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Hungarian Forint
1 UZS0.02878 HUF
5 UZS0.14388 HUF
10 UZS0.28777 HUF
20 UZS0.57553 HUF
50 UZS1.43883 HUF
100 UZS2.87766 HUF
250 UZS7.19415 HUF
500 UZS14.38830 HUF
1000 UZS28.77660 HUF
2000 UZS57.55320 HUF
5000 UZS143.88300 HUF
10000 UZS287.76600 HUF