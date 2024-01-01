Israeli new sheqels to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert ILS to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
3,437,730 uzs

1.000 ILS = 3,438 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.761.4731.6590.96818.225
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2651.7241.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3481.5190.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Uzbekistan Som
1 ILS3,437.73000 UZS
5 ILS17,188.65000 UZS
10 ILS34,377.30000 UZS
20 ILS68,754.60000 UZS
50 ILS171,886.50000 UZS
100 ILS343,773.00000 UZS
250 ILS859,432.50000 UZS
500 ILS1,718,865.00000 UZS
1000 ILS3,437,730.00000 UZS
2000 ILS6,875,460.00000 UZS
5000 ILS17,188,650.00000 UZS
10000 ILS34,377,300.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UZS0.00029 ILS
5 UZS0.00145 ILS
10 UZS0.00291 ILS
20 UZS0.00582 ILS
50 UZS0.01454 ILS
100 UZS0.02909 ILS
250 UZS0.07272 ILS
500 UZS0.14545 ILS
1000 UZS0.29089 ILS
2000 UZS0.58178 ILS
5000 UZS1.45445 ILS
10000 UZS2.90890 ILS