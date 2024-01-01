Indonesian rupiahs to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert IDR to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
799,472 uzs

1.000 IDR = 0.7995 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Uzbekistan Som
1 IDR0.79947 UZS
5 IDR3.99736 UZS
10 IDR7.99472 UZS
20 IDR15.98944 UZS
50 IDR39.97360 UZS
100 IDR79.94720 UZS
250 IDR199.86800 UZS
500 IDR399.73600 UZS
1000 IDR799.47200 UZS
2000 IDR1,598.94400 UZS
5000 IDR3,997.36000 UZS
10000 IDR7,994.72000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Indonesian Rupiah
1 UZS1.25083 IDR
5 UZS6.25415 IDR
10 UZS12.50830 IDR
20 UZS25.01660 IDR
50 UZS62.54150 IDR
100 UZS125.08300 IDR
250 UZS312.70750 IDR
500 UZS625.41500 IDR
1000 UZS1,250.83000 IDR
2000 UZS2,501.66000 IDR
5000 UZS6,254.15000 IDR
10000 UZS12,508.30000 IDR