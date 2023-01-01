Icelandic Króna (ISK)

Currency name

Icelandic Króna

kr

ISK exchange rates

 USD EUR SGD CAD AUD GBP NZD ZAR
From ISK0.00710 0.00652 0.00956 0.00976 0.01094 0.00571 0.01183 0.13007
To ISK140.75500 153.30300 104.62300 102.46000 91.41330 175.27500 84.56560 7.68800

All Icelandic króna Exchange Rates