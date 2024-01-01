Icelandic krónas to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert ISK to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
2.211 kwd

kr1.000 ISK = ك0.002211 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00220.0022
Low0.00220.0022
Average0.00220.0022
Change-0.50%0.38%
1 ISK to KWD stats

The performance of ISK to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0022 and a 30 day low of 0.0022. This means the 30 day average was 0.0022. The change for ISK to KWD was -0.50.

The performance of ISK to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0022. The change for ISK to KWD was 0.38.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ISK0.00221 KWD
5 ISK0.01105 KWD
10 ISK0.02211 KWD
20 ISK0.04422 KWD
50 ISK0.11055 KWD
100 ISK0.22110 KWD
250 ISK0.55275 KWD
500 ISK1.10549 KWD
1000 ISK2.21098 KWD
2000 ISK4.42196 KWD
5000 ISK11.05490 KWD
10000 ISK22.10980 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 KWD452.28700 ISK
5 KWD2,261.43500 ISK
10 KWD4,522.87000 ISK
20 KWD9,045.74000 ISK
50 KWD22,614.35000 ISK
100 KWD45,228.70000 ISK
250 KWD113,071.75000 ISK
500 KWD226,143.50000 ISK
1000 KWD452,287.00000 ISK
2000 KWD904,574.00000 ISK
5000 KWD2,261,435.00000 ISK
10000 KWD4,522,870.00000 ISK