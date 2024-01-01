Icelandic krónas to Honduran lempiras today
Convert ISK to HNL at the real exchange rate
|1 ISK to HNL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1814
|0.1814
|Low
|0.1784
|0.1769
|Average
|0.1800
|0.1791
|Change
|-0.26%
|1.02%
1 ISK to HNL stats
The performance of ISK to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1814 and a 30 day low of 0.1784. This means the 30 day average was 0.1800. The change for ISK to HNL was -0.26.
The performance of ISK to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1814 and a 90 day low of 0.1769. This means the 90 day average was 0.1791. The change for ISK to HNL was 1.02.
|Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Icelandic Króna
|1 HNL
|5.57160 ISK
|5 HNL
|27.85800 ISK
|10 HNL
|55.71600 ISK
|20 HNL
|111.43200 ISK
|50 HNL
|278.58000 ISK
|100 HNL
|557.16000 ISK
|250 HNL
|1,392.90000 ISK
|500 HNL
|2,785.80000 ISK
|1000 HNL
|5,571.60000 ISK
|2000 HNL
|11,143.20000 ISK
|5000 HNL
|27,858.00000 ISK
|10000 HNL
|55,716.00000 ISK