50 Icelandic krónas to Honduran lempiras

Convert ISK to HNL at the real exchange rate

50 isk
8.97 hnl

kr1.000 ISK = L0.1795 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18140.1814
Low0.17840.1769
Average0.18000.1791
Change-0.26%1.02%
1 ISK to HNL stats

The performance of ISK to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1814 and a 30 day low of 0.1784. This means the 30 day average was 0.1800. The change for ISK to HNL was -0.26.

The performance of ISK to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1814 and a 90 day low of 0.1769. This means the 90 day average was 0.1791. The change for ISK to HNL was 1.02.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Honduran Lempira
1 ISK0.17948 HNL
5 ISK0.89741 HNL
10 ISK1.79482 HNL
20 ISK3.58964 HNL
50 ISK8.97410 HNL
100 ISK17.94820 HNL
250 ISK44.87050 HNL
500 ISK89.74100 HNL
1000 ISK179.48200 HNL
2000 ISK358.96400 HNL
5000 ISK897.41000 HNL
10000 ISK1,794.82000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Icelandic Króna
1 HNL5.57160 ISK
5 HNL27.85800 ISK
10 HNL55.71600 ISK
20 HNL111.43200 ISK
50 HNL278.58000 ISK
100 HNL557.16000 ISK
250 HNL1,392.90000 ISK
500 HNL2,785.80000 ISK
1000 HNL5,571.60000 ISK
2000 HNL11,143.20000 ISK
5000 HNL27,858.00000 ISK
10000 HNL55,716.00000 ISK